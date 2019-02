Indian Bhartiya Janta Party Yuva Morcha activists worship a calf during a protest against cow slaughter, in New Delhi, India, May 30, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

Human Rights Watch on Tuesday denounced lynchings of people for trading beef in India, where Hindus consider cows to be sacred, and accused the ruling party BJP of driving a campaign of mob violence.

HRW released a report documenting 11 “lynchings” - the term used in India for killings by a mob - based on interviews with more than 35 eyewitnesses, families of victims of the lynchings, lawyers, activists, reporters and officials.