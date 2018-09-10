Human Rights Watch on Monday denounced what it said is a mass, systematic campaign of human rights violations by the Chinese government against Turkic Muslims in the country's Xinjiang region.
HRW published a new report documenting the increasing government control over the 13 million Muslims living in the northwest China region. It is estimated that in the area, one million are currently detained in re-education camps where they are forced to learn Mandarin and sing the praises of the Chinese Communist Party.