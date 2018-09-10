Protesters from the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China set off from Western Police Station to China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong to protest the Chinese government's alleged incarceration of one million Uyghur muslims in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China, in Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong, China, Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

A protester from the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China displays a photo of Uyghur unrest outside the Western Police Station to protest the Chinese government's alleged incarceration of one million Uyghur muslims in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China, in Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong, China, Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

Human Rights Watch on Monday denounced what it said is a mass, systematic campaign of human rights violations by the Chinese government against Turkic Muslims in the country's Xinjiang region.

HRW published a new report documenting the increasing government control over the 13 million Muslims living in the northwest China region. It is estimated that in the area, one million are currently detained in re-education camps where they are forced to learn Mandarin and sing the praises of the Chinese Communist Party.