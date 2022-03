Francis Zaake, Ugandan Member of Parliament for Mityana Municipality and an ally of former presidential candidate Bobi Wine receives treatment at a hospital in Kampala, Uganda, 17 January 2021. Francis Zaake was allegedly beaten by security personnel outside Bobi Wine's house following the elections. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

An injured supporter of Bobi Wine is carried away during his presidential campaign in Kampala, Uganda 30 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Ugandan military forces patrol in the capital Kampala a day ahead of the presidential elections in Uganda, 13 January 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Hundreds of Ugandan government critics, opposition supporters and peaceful protesters suffered torture and unlawful detention between 2018 and 2021 at the hands of security forces, who have not been held accountable, Human Rights Watch (HRW) denounced Tuesday in a new report.

“The Ugandan government has condoned the brazen arbitrary arrests, illegal detention, and abuse of detainees by its officials,” said HRW Uganda researcher Oryem Nyeko.