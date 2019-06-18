Teenage girls in the Dominican Republic are being denied their sexual and reproductive rights, including access to safe abortions, Human Rights Watch said in a report published on Tuesday, in which it urges authorities to implement a new comprehensive sexual education plan.
In addition, the 50-page document titled "'I Felt Like the World Was Falling Down on Me': Adolescent Girls' Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights in the Dominican Republic" urges the decriminalization of abortion to stop unwanted teenage pregnancies and reduce the number of unsafe abortions.