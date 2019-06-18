Photo provided on June 18, 2019, by Human Rights Watch showing Rosa Hernandez looking at pictures of her daughter (photos), who died at age 16 of leukemia in the Dominican Republic because doctors refused to treat her with chemotherapy since she was pregnant or to end her pregnancy because abortion is illegal in the Dominican Republic. EFE-EPA/Tatiana Fernandez/ HRW/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Teenage girls in the Dominican Republic are being denied their sexual and reproductive rights, including access to safe abortions, Human Rights Watch said in a report published on Tuesday, in which it urges authorities to implement a new comprehensive sexual education plan.

In addition, the 50-page document titled "'I Felt Like the World Was Falling Down on Me': Adolescent Girls' Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights in the Dominican Republic" urges the decriminalization of abortion to stop unwanted teenage pregnancies and reduce the number of unsafe abortions.