A picture made available on Jul. 26, 2016 of two men chatting near the main buildings of Larung Gar Buddhist Institution in Seda county, Sichuan province, China, Mar. 23, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER CHINA OUT

A picture made available on Jul. 26, 2016 of the massive dwellings for monks and nuns living around Larung Gar Buddhist Institution in Seda county, Sichuan province, China, Mar. 23, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER CHINA OUT

A picture made available on Jul. 26, 2016 of monks living around Larung Gar Buddhist Institution in Seda county, Sichuan province, China, Mar. 23, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER CHINA OUT

Human Rights Watch said on Thursday that Chinese authorities have imposed new administrative controls in Larung Gar, the biggest independent academy of Tibetan Buddhism, alleging that the measures infringe the freedom of religion.

According to HRW, since August the academy - founded in 1980 - is being run by a committee of the Communist Party of China and the deputy police chief of Kandze prefecture in Sichuan province has been made the director.