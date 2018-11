A cyclist passes the new headquarters for the Ministry of Public Security in Beijing, Friday, Jun. 16, 2006. EPA-EFE/ADRIAN BRADSHAW

The vast bulk of the then-new Ministry of Public Security nears completion next to Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Thursday, Mar. 30, 2006. EPA-EFE/ADRIAN BRADSHAW

Human Rights Watch on Thursday denounced gender discrimination and sexual harassment in China's civil service and called on Beijing to put a stop to both.

HRW discovered that in a recently released list of nearly 10,000 civil service jobs, 19 percent of the positions specified a preference or requirement for male candidates, while none stated a preference or requirement for females.