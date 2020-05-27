Human Rights Watch and Johns Hopkins University's Center for Public Health and Human Rights and Center for Humanitarian Health said on 26 May 2020 that crisis-hit Venezuela urgently needs international aid to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña/File

Human Rights Watch and Johns Hopkins University's Center for Public Health and Human Rights and Center for Humanitarian Health said Tuesday that crisis-hit Venezuela urgently needs international aid to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

That South American country has just 1,121 confirmed coronavirus cases and 10 Covid-19-related deaths, but those two organizations said in a news release that the real numbers are almost certainly much higher due to a lack of reliable testing and government transparency and even "the persecution of medical professionals and journalists" who challenge the official version of the health situation.