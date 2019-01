Bahraini soccer player with Australian refugee status Hakeem Al-Araibi (C) is escorted into the Criminal Court by authorities in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Former Australian national team captain Craig Foster walks after a briefing on the illegal detention of refugee football player Hakeem al-Araibi at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA

Bahraini soccer player with Australian refugee status Hakeem al-Araibi (L) is escorted into the Criminal Court by authorities in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Human Rights Watch on Tuesday began a campaign to secure the release of a Bahraini refugee soccer player detained in Thailand as activists and sporting bodies stepped up action to free him.

Hakeem al-Araibi was in 2012 arrested in Bahrain and allegedly tortured for his brother’s political activities during the 2011 Arab Uprising. He was later sentenced in absentia for vandalizing a police station, which he denies.