A Filipino boy holds a placard while joining the funeral for student Kian Delos Santos, on a street in Manila, Philippines, 26 August 2017. Delos Santos was killed during a police anti-drug operation on 16 August, amidst claims by police that he resisted authorities and counter claims in media reports citing witnesses saying that he was killed despite begging for his life. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Evidence markers are placed around the body of a dead man who was shot by unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle in Makati, south of Manila, Philippines, 08 October 2017. President Duterte is known for his unconditional and controversial fight against the country's drugs scene. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Filipino policemen install police line at the scene of a crime after the victim was shot in an alleged 'extra judicial killing' in Manila, Philippines, 05 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The Philippine government should create an independent commission to investigate the involvement of police officers in the "extrajudicial executions" of suspected drug traffickers, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Tuesday.

The organization notes that the chief of the National Police in the region of Visayas, Debold Dinas, said in an interview on Oct. 31 that many of the hitmen responsible for those killings in the war on drugs are "most likely ... retired military or police officers or there are active police officers."