The Philippine government should create an independent commission to investigate the involvement of police officers in the "extrajudicial executions" of suspected drug traffickers, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Tuesday.
The organization notes that the chief of the National Police in the region of Visayas, Debold Dinas, said in an interview on Oct. 31 that many of the hitmen responsible for those killings in the war on drugs are "most likely ... retired military or police officers or there are active police officers."