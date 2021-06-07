A Rohingya refugee looks outside from inside a tent provided by the Indonesian Disaster Agency, on Idaman island, East Aceh, Indonesia, 06 June 2021. About 81 Rohingya refugees were found stranded on Idaman Island in East Aceh Regency on Friday, 04 June. M. Ilyas, leader of the group of Rohingya refugees, said they previously departed from Bangladesh on 11 February heading to Malaysia and were later stranded in the Andaman Sea, India for four nights due to boat engine failure. They were rescued by Indian coast guards and given food and supplies before being sent back to the open seas. The refugees have been adrift for months before their boat ran aground on Idaman islands in Aceh, Indonesia. EFE/EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK