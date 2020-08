An Indian security forces personnel stand guard near the site of gunfight at village Goosu in south Kashmir's Pulwama district some 30 kilometres from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 07 July 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian security forces stop vehicles at a checkpoint on the first anniversary of the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, in Srinagar, India, 05 August 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

The authorities should order an independent and impartial probe into three alleged extrajudicial killings by security forces in India-administered Kashmir, the nonprofit Human Rights Watch said on Friday.

According to the Indian Army, three militants were killed in a gunfight on July 18, after they fired on the security forces during an operation in a village in southern Kashmir. EFE-EPA