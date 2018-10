A handout photo made available by the Saudi Royal Palace shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) meeting with Salah bin Jamal Khashoggi (L), son of late Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/BANDAR ALGALOUD HANDOUT

The son of the Saudi Arabian journalist who was allegedly murdered in the Middle Eastern kingdom's consulate in Istanbul at the start of the month has left the country along with his family, Human Rights Watch told EFE on Thursday.

Salah Khashoggi, son of the slain Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, was recently pictured receiving condolences from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.