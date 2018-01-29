Sri Lankan journalist J.S. Tissainayagam is taken into police custody under the Prevention of Terrorism Act in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Aug. 31, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

A human rights group on Monday said that Sri Lanka has not complied with its commitment to abolish a controversial anti-terror law that allows for the detention of suspects that have not been charged with a crime.

Human Rights Watch, one of the world's most prominent non-profits dedicated to monitoring human rights abuses, denounced that for years, Sri Lanka's Prevention of Terrorism Act has permitted the arbitrary detention of individuals without formal charges, which in some instances has led to torture.