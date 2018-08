Vietnamese prominent human rights lawyer, pro-democracy activist Nguyen Van Dai (C) stands in a courtroom during his trial in Hanoi, Vietnam, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER VIETNAM OUT

Human Rights Watch on Monday urged the Australian government to pressure Vietnam to put an end to alleged systematic abuse of basic civil and political rights in the country, on the eve a bilateral summit.

The Australia-Vietnam Human Rights Dialogue is scheduled to be held in Hanoi on Aug. 28.