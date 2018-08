Rohingya refugees stand under the rain waiting for relief near a camp at Tengkhal, Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Oct. 3, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Human Rights Watch on Monday urged the Bangladesh government to relocate the makeshift camps where more than 700,000 Rohingya refugees have been living in overcrowded conditions for the past year.

Members of the ethnic minority fled across the border following an offensive launched by the Myanmar Army on Aug. 25 last year in Rakhine state after Rohingya rebels carried out a series of attacks on government security outposts.