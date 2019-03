Delegates arrive for the opening of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) outside the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, Mar. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Delegates arrive for the opening of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) outside the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, Mar. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Human Rights Watch on Tuesday asked China to abolish a system used to detain sex workers for a period of up to two years without a trial as well as other official and unofficial forms of arbitrary detention.

In a statement, the human rights organization said that the Legislative Affairs Commission of the National People's Congress Standing Committee has already recommended abolishing the Custody and Education system.