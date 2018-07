China Director at Human Rights Watch Sophie Richardson delivers remarks during a press conference at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, USA, Sep 24, 2013. EPA/SHAWN THEW

Human Rights Watch Friday urged China to immediately release human rights lawyers detained arbitrarily in a nationwide crackdown on attorneys that began in 2015 and has intensified since August 2017.

The China director at Human Rights Watch, Sophie Richardson, warned in a statement that the arrests are staining the Asian country with a long history of human rights violations.