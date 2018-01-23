A picture made available on 15 April 2016 shows Myanmar fishermen fold a fishnet after unloading seafood from a Thai fishing boat at a jetty in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand, Jan. 19, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Human Rights Watch condemned on Tuesday the work conditions and human trafficking prevalent in the Thai fishing industry, and urged the European Union and the United States to put greater pressure on the Asian country to respect human rights.

In the report - titled "Hidden Chains: Rights Abuses and Forced Labor in Thailand's Fishing Industry" presented at the European Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday - HRW criticizes the measures taken by the Thai government so far, considering them to be ineffective and often prioritizing form over results.