epa08266091 Indian activists take part in a protest against the recent episodes of sectarian violence, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), in New Delhi, India, 03 March 2020. Indian activists protested to demand Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah's resignation. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

An activist holds a placard during a protest against the recent episodes of sectarian violence, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), in New Delhi, India, Mar. 3, 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian activists take part in a protest against the recent episodes of sectarian violence, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), in New Delhi, India, Mar. 3, 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

Delhi riot victim Mohmmed Irshad who was attacked by the mob sits at the local rehabilitation camp, New Delhi, India, Mar. 4, 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/HARISH TYAGI