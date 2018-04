An executor know as the 'Algojo' in the local language preparing to whip offenders in front of the public in Jantho, Aceh Besar Regency, Indonesia, Aug 25, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

An Acehnese man faces whipping punishment in front of the public in Jantho, Aceh Besar Regency, Indonesia, Aug 25, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Human Rights Watch urged the authorities in Aceh province, the only province in Indonesia where Islamic law is in force, to release four people arrested on suspicion of gay sex.

The accused were handed over to the religious police after two raids conducted by residents on Mar.12 and 29 in the provincial capital Banda Aceh, on Sumatra, and the accused remain in detention.