Members of Vietnam's Montagnard hill tribes people await their departure from Phnom Penh International Airport to the United States on Tuesday, Mar. 29, 2005. EPA-EFE/FILE/HENG SINITH Heng Sinith

Thailand should release recently-arrested ethnic minority refugees and asylum seekers, rights group Human Right Watch said in a statement late Wednesday.

The 181 refugees, including 50 children, mostly from the Montagnard population in Vietnam and Cambodia, were arrested from their homes in Nonthaburi province on the outskirts of Bangkok on Tuesday after local residents had complained to immigration authorities.