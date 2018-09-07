Police officials stand guard at the Democracy Monument as workers gather to mark International Workers' Day in Bangkok, Thailand, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Human Rights Watch Friday urged Thailand to release 12 people arrested for criticizing a police investigation into the alleged rape of a British tourist on the island of Koh Tao.

Thai police accused those arrested of violating the Computer-Related Crime Act, whose maximum sentence is five years in prison, on suspicion of posting on Facebook false information about the investigation which -according to the police - would damage Thailand's reputation as a tourist destination and the credibility of its officers.