Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Monday urged Thai authorities to stop the deportation of an 18-year-old Saudi woman who fled her family and has been held at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport since the weekend.

Rahaf Mohammed Al-Qunun refuses to board Kuwait Airlines Flight KU412, set to depart from Bangkok to Kuwait at 11.15 local time (04.15 GMT), claiming her family has threatened to kill her after she ran away from them.