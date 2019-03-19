Human Rights Watch on Tuesday urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to investigate the murders committed in the anti-drug campaign in the Philippines, following the country's exit from the International Criminal Court.
"As a member of the council, the Philippines is obligated to uphold the 'highest standards' of human rights, to 'fully cooperate' with the council, and accept increased scrutiny of its rights record to ensure it adheres to its membership responsibilities," said Param-Preet Singh, Associate Director, International Justice Program.