Filipino Dennis David (2-R) holds a picture of his son who was a victim of drug-related killing as he attends a mass in support of an on-going complaint under the International Criminal Court inside a church in Quezon city, east of Manila, Philippines, Mar 15, 2019 (issued on Mar 17, 2019). EFE/EPA FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Human Rights Watch on Tuesday urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to investigate the murders committed in the anti-drug campaign in the Philippines, following the country's exit from the International Criminal Court.

"As a member of the council, the Philippines is obligated to uphold the 'highest standards' of human rights, to 'fully cooperate' with the council, and accept increased scrutiny of its rights record to ensure it adheres to its membership responsibilities," said Param-Preet Singh, Associate Director, International Justice Program.