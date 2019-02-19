HSBC Holdings PLC reported lower than expected fourth-quarter profit Tuesday as choppy financial markets, U.S.-China trade tensions and Brexit uncertainty weighed on the global bank, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

HSBC shares dipped 2% in Hong Kong after it said cost growth outstripped revenue at the end of 2018. The bank said customers held off on business when markets turned volatile last year, hitting revenue in its global markets business and retail banking and wealth management units. It reported a full-year net profit of $12.6 billion, less than the $13.71 billion analysts expected.