A Huawei employee introduces face recognition and tracking technology to clients at the Huawei headquarters showroom in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, China, Mar.28, 2019 (issued Mar.31, 2019). EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

A Huawei employee introduces technology to clients at the Huawei headquarters showroom in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, Mar.28, 2019 (issued Mar.31, 2019). EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Chinese technology giant Huawei at the eye of a global security storm has built a new campus in China that looks like a cluster of European cities.

The campus with an old European feel is connected through a futuristic tram service that takes thousands of Huawei employees to their destinations in the faux-Europe dotted by 12 buildings of architectural wonder.