Visitors photograph the new Huawei Mate X foldable phone during the 19th edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alberto Estevez

A visitor walks past the stand of Huawei on the opening day of the Mobile World Congress 2019 (MWC19), in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei vehemently denied United States accusations that its ambitions to roll out 5G services around the world presented a security threat, one of its senior officials said at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Tuesday.

Washington's spat with Beijing over Huawei's aspirations, which was playing out to the backdrop of a wider bilateral trade dispute, is centered on allegations that the Chinese company would use the next generation communications technology, which will be used to connect everything from self-driving cars to manufacturing, as a way to gather backdoor information on other countries.