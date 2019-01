US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross (C) speaks beside acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker (L), US Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen (2-R) and Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Christopher Wray (R), during a news conference held to announce law enforcement action related to Huawei at the Justice Department in Washington, DC, USA, Jan.28, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen (C) speaks beside US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross (L) and acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker (R) during a news conference to announce law enforcement action related to Huawei at the Justice Department in Washington, DC, USA, Jan.28, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Huawei's logo is seen beside a lantern outside a Huawei store in Beijing, Jan.29, 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Huawei Tuesday denied it had committed any wrongdoing after the United States filed criminal charges accusing the Chinese tech giant of perpetrating banking fraud to violate sanctions against Iran, and stealing trade secrets from American competitors.

"The company denies that it or its subsidiary or affiliate have committed any of the asserted violations of US law set forth in each of the indictments," Huawei said in a statement sent to media.