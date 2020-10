Meng Wanzhou, Chief Financial Officer of Huawei, leaves her home to go to BC Supreme Court in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, 20 January 2020. EPA-EFE/STR

Meng Wanzhou, Chief Financial Officer of Huawei, speaks with a member of her security team as she exits her home to go to BC Supreme Court in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, 20 January 2020. EPA-EFE/STR

The case about the extradition of Huawei's Financial Director Meng Wanzhou, was restarted Monday in a Vancouver court with the questioning of a Canadian Mounted Police agent that on Dec. 1, 2018, arrested the daughter of the Chinese telecoms giant’s founder.