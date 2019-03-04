An executive at Huawei Technologies Co. has sued the Canadian government, police and border officials claiming her legal rights were violated when she was detained at Vancouver International Airport in December following an extradition arrest request from the U.S., Dow Jones Newswires reported on Sunday in an article made available to EFE.

The lawsuit, filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia, claims Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was unlawfully detained, questioned and searched for more three hours by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer and three border officials "under the false pretense of a routine border check" before she was told the reasons for her arrest in December. The claim alleges she was improperly denied access to a lawyer.