The Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. logo is displayed at the company's booth during the Cloud Expo Asia 2019 in Hong Kong, China, May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Huawei on Wednesday said it had filed a motion in a United States court seeking a judgment declaring the ban that bars federal agencies from buying its products as unconstitutional.

The Chinese telecommunications company filed a motion for a summary judgment in order to expediently allow a decision by a judge without the need for a full trial, Huawei's Chief Legal Officer Song Liuping said at a press conference.