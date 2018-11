Visitors are reflected in a mirror with the Huawei company logo during the official launch event for the Huawei Mate 10 smartphone series in Munich, southern Germany, Oct. 16, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Chinese telecommunications company Huawei insisted it offers secure solutions after New Zealand ruled out its participation in the country's 5G network over security concerns, according to a statement sent to EFE Thursday.

Huawei said in the statement that its 5G networks and equipment are being used by operators around the world and that the company will continue to offer innovative, reliable and safe 5G solutions.