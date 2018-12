Visitors are reflected in a window with the Huawei company logo during the official launch event for the Huawei Mate 10 smartphone series in Munich, southern Germany, 16 October 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

An attendee tries out the new Huawei Mate 10 Pro during the official launch event for the Huawei Mate 10 smartphone series in Munich, southern Germany, 16 October 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

The chief financial officer of the Chinese electronics giant Huawei, Wanzhou Meng, has been arrested by Canadian authorities to be extradited to the United States for allegedly violating sanctions imposed by Washington against Iran, the government of Canada announced Wednesday.

The Canadian Ministry of Justice said in a statement that Wanzhou Meng, aged 46, was arrested in Vancouver on Dec. 1 and that the details of her case are kept secret by court order.