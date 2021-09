Meng Wanzhou leaves British Columbia Supreme Court and speaks to the media in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada 24 September 2021. EPA-EFE/BOB FRID

The United States dropped its request for the extradition from Canada of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou on fraud charges after the parties agreed on a deferred prosecution deal, the US Department of Justice said Friday.

Soon after the accord was announced, a Canadian judge signed an order allowing Meng to leave for China after spending nearly three years under house arrest.