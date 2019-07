The chairman of Chinese technology firm Huawei said Friday that despite a recent agreement between China and the United States on lifting Washington’s ban on the company, there has been no tangible change seen.

In June, during a meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Washington agreed to lift a ban on Huawei, imposed in May on grounds of national security and amid a trade war between the two nations.