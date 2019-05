A view shows a Huawei logo next to a Huawei store in a shopping mall in Beijing, China, May 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A Huawei worker gestures to stop a photographer from taking photos of a Huawei store in Beijing, China, May 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Huawei on Monday said it would continue giving security update to Android smartphones after Google and other major American tech firms announced they would stop selling components and software to the Chinese telecom giant.

In a statement issued after the announcement that followed a directive by the Trump administration, Huawei said it had made "substantial contributions" to the development of the Android operating system and would continue with post-sale services to smartphones and tablets.