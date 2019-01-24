A man looks at his mobile phone on an escalator adorned with Huawei advertisements in a shopping mall in Beijing, China, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A Huawei logo is seen in a mobile phone store in Beijing, China, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Chinese tech giant Huawei confirmed Thursday it will present its first 5G smartphone at the next Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

Huawei's consumer business group CEO Richard Yu officially announced the news at a presentation in Beijing.