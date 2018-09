Firefighters battle a large fire that broke out at Bagree market in Kolkata, eastern India 16 September 2018. EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Firefighters were battling a huge blaze that broke out at a popular market area in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata in the early hours of Sunday, as witnessed by an epa-efe photojournalist.

There were no reports of any injuries as a result of the fire at the multi-story Bagree market building, which began overnight, local media reported.