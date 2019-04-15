Notre Dame cathedral is photographed from the top of the Jussieu University tower in Paris, France, 29 September 2016 (reissued 15 April 2019). EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT *** Local Caption *** 53048393

Flames on the roof of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, 15 April 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Flames on the roof of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, 15 April 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Flames on the roof of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, 15 April 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

A huge fire has engulfed the roof of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris on Monday.

Images on social media show thick plumes of smoke billowing out of the top of the Gothic church, which is one of the most popular sites in the French capital.