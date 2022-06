A group of people (shown here in the southern town of Huixtla, Chiapas state) who are part of caravan of around 15,000 US-bound migrants continued their journey to the US-Mexico border on 7 June 2022. EFE/Juan Manuel Blanco

A small group of people who are part of a caravan of around 15,000 US-bound migrants walk past a group of National Guard agents in the southern Mexican town of Huixtla, Chiapas state. EFE/Juan Manuel Blanco

Thousands of mostly Venezuelan migrants (shown here in the southern Mexican town of Huixtla, Chiapas state) who are part of an unprecedently large caravan of around 15,000 people continued their long trek from southern Mexico to the US-Mexican border on 7 June 2022. EFE/Juan Manuel Blanco

Around 15,000 migrants on Tuesday continued their advance through southern Mexico as part of an unprecedentedly large caravan, a journey that began in this border city and is aimed at pressuring authorities to allow them free passage to the United States border.

The trek coincides with the ongoing 9th Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, an event in which the current immigration crisis is one of the top priorities.