Thousands participate on Sept. 24, 2018, in Buenos Aires in a march against the policies of Argentine President Mauricio Macri and the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). EFE/David Fernandez

Thousands of members of Argentine unions and social organizations turned out on Monday in Buenos Aires to protest the Mauricio Macri government's economic policy on the eve of the general strike, the fourth the government has faced.

The demonstration, during which there were a handful of incidents between demonstrators and security forces on one of the main bridges providing access to the capital, was called by the two wings of the Argentine Workers Central (CTA) union, that, in addition, on Monday launched a 36-hour strike.