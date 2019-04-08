A man wearing a mask depicting former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, currently serving a lengthy prison sentence for corruption, participated on April 7, 2019, in a demonstration in Sao Paulo to show his support for the Lava Jato investigation that seeks to punish corrupt officials. EFE-EPA/ Sebastiao Moreira

Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, currently serving a lengthy prison sentence for corruption, participate on April 7, 2019, in a pro-Lula demonstration in Curitiba, Brazil EFE-EPA/Hedeson Alves

Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, currently serving a lengthy prison sentence for corruption, participate on April 7, 2019, in a pro-Lula demonstration on Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach. EFE-EPA/ Marcelo Sayao

Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, currently serving a lengthy prison sentence for corruption, participate on April 7, 2019, in a pro-Lula demonstration on Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach. EFE-EPA/ Marcelo Sayao

Thousands of people turned out on Sunday across Brazil and other countries in competing demonstrations favoring and opposing the release from prison of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who for the past year has been serving a lengthy jail term for corruption and money laundering.

The marches and demonstrations supporting Lula's release were scheduled in more than 40 cities around the country, including Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre and the capital of Brasilia, as well as in Curitiba, the city where he is incarcerated.