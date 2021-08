Photo provided on Aug. 25, 2021, by Warner Bros. showing actors Thandiwe Newton (l) and Hugh Jackman (r) in a scene from "Reminiscence," a new sci-fi film directed by Lisa Joy. EFE/ Ben Rothstein / Warner Bros./Editorial Use Only/Available only to illustrate the accompanying article. (Obligatory credit)

Photo provided on Aug. 25, 2021, by Warner Bros. showing actor Hugh Jackman in a scene from "Reminiscence," a new sci-fi film directed by Lisa Joy. EFE/ Ben Rothstein / Warner Bros./Editorial Use Only/Available only to illustrate the accompanying article. (Obligatory credit)

Nostalgia becomes a cryptic and suffocating trap in "Reminiscence," an ambitious film in which Hugh Jackman suffers the problems of taking refuge in an idealized past to forget both the present and the future.

"Living too much in the past is probably not a very healthy thing," said Jackman in an interview with EFE.