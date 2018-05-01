Former Peruvian President Ollanta Humala speaks to the media as he leaves the Police Special Operations Office in Lima, Peru, 30 April 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Peruvian President Ollanta Humala speaks as he leaves the Police Special Operations Office in Lima, Peru, 30 April 2018. Humana and his wife Nadine Heredia were released after nine months in custody under a sentence of the Constitutional Court that revoked a jury's decision on a money laundering investigation against the couple. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Humala and his wife are released after spending nine months in prison

The former Peruvian President and his wife were released from prison on Monday, after spending nine months in pretrial detention, in compliance with a ruling by the Constitutional Court, which overturned a court's decision in the money laundering investigation against them.

Ollanta Humala left the prison of the Directorate of Special Police Operations in the district of Ate, while Nadine Heredia was released from the women's prison in the district of Chorrillos, surrounded in both cases by dozens of sympathizers.