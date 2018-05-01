The former Peruvian President and his wife were released from prison on Monday, after spending nine months in pretrial detention, in compliance with a ruling by the Constitutional Court, which overturned a court's decision in the money laundering investigation against them.
Ollanta Humala left the prison of the Directorate of Special Police Operations in the district of Ate, while Nadine Heredia was released from the women's prison in the district of Chorrillos, surrounded in both cases by dozens of sympathizers.