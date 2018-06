Catalan pro-independence left ERC party's MP Gabriel Rurian (C) takes part in a human chain to demand the right to decide on Basque independence, in front of La Concha Beach in San Sebastian, Basque Country, northern Spain, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gorka Estrada

Basque Nationalist Party (PNV)'s senior officials Andoni Ortuzar (R), Itxaso Atutxa (2-R) and Bilbao's Mayor Juan MAri Aburto (3-R) take part in a human chain to demand the right to decide on Basque independence, in Bilbao, Basque Country, northern Spain, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ZORRILLA

People take part in a human chain to demand the right to decide on Basque independence, in Bilbao, Basque Country, northern Spain, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ZORRILLA

Almost 200,000 people turned out on Sunday to form a human chain through Spain's northern Basque region in a demonstration calling for the right to vote on the region's level of self-determination from Madrid.

The organizers of the event, Gure Esku Dago ("It's in our hands"), said the chain wound 202 kilometers (125 miles) and linked the regional capitals San Sebastian, Bilbao and Vitoria.