Spanish breast milk banks have become instrumental in supporting mothers to nourish their infants, according to the Spanish Association of Human Milk Banks.
Human milk banks boost breastfeeding of infants in Spain
A healthcare worker works at the pasteurization center in the breast milk bank at the Virgen de las Nieves hospital in Granada, Spain, 3 August 2022 EFE/ Pepe Torres
A healthcare worker holds a selection of various syringes of human breast milk ready for distribution at the breast milk bank at the Virgen de las Nieves hospital in Granada, Spain, 3 August 2022 EFE/ Pepe Torres
A mother donates pumped breast milk for distribution at the breast milk bank at the Virgen de las Nieves hospital in Granada, Spain, 3 August 2022 EFE/ Pepe Torres
A healthcare worker works behind breast milk donations at the Virgen de las Nieves hospital in Granada, Spain, 3 August 2022 EFE/ Pepe Torres