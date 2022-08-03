Human milk banks boost breastfeeding of infants in Spain

A healthcare worker works at the pasteurization center in the breast milk bank at the Virgen de las Nieves hospital in Granada, Spain, 3 August 2022 EFE/ Pepe Torres

A healthcare worker holds a selection of various syringes of human breast milk ready for distribution at the breast milk bank at the Virgen de las Nieves hospital in Granada, Spain, 3 August 2022 EFE/ Pepe Torres

A mother donates pumped breast milk for distribution at the breast milk bank at the Virgen de las Nieves hospital in Granada, Spain, 3 August 2022 EFE/ Pepe Torres