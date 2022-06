A demonstrator holds a poster in front of the headquarters of the National Indian Foundation (FUNAI), during a protest against the disappearance of indigenous guide Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips in Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil 15 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Raphael Alves

An indigenous woman accompanied by several people marches during a protest against the disappearance of indigenous guide Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips in Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil 15 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Raphael Alves

The Brazilian Federal Police take a suspect (C) in the disappearance of indigenous expert Bruno Araujo Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips, who disappeared on 05 June in a remote region of the Amazon, to search the site where the two may be buried, in the Vale de Javari region, Amazonas state, Brazil, 15 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Antonio Scarpinetti BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Imprisoned suspects confess to the murder of a disappeared journalist in the Amazon

Brazilian authorities have found human remains in the search for a British journalist and a Brazilian indigenous expert who disappeared 10 days ago in a remote region of the Amazon, police reported on Wednesday.

The first of two suspects arrested in connection with the disappearances confessed to fatally shooting Dom Phillips, 57, and Bruno Araújo Pereira, 41, and took police to the burial site, police officials said during a press conference in the Amazon city of Manaus.