efe-epaAndres Sanchez Braun Hanoi

A number of international organizations and activists have demanded that the alleged systematic violation of the basic rights of the North Korean people by the country's regime should be included in the agenda of the second United States-North Korea summit beginning Wednesday, but to no avail.

The first summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore last year skipped the issue of human rights conditions in North Korea and was criticized by rights groups for the omission.