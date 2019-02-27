A North Korean defector holds crossed out portraits of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a rally against the North Korean government in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) stroll together through the grounds of the Capella Hotel after their working lunch during the historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018 (reissued Feb. 6, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / SINGAPORE OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean defectors and members of a conservative group of South Koreans hold crossed out portraits of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a rally against North Korean government in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A number of international organizations and activists have demanded that the alleged systematic violation of the basic rights of the North Korean people by the country's regime should be included in the agenda of the second United States-North Korea summit beginning Wednesday, but to no avail.

The first summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore last year skipped the issue of human rights conditions in North Korea and was criticized by rights groups for the omission.