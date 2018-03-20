The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday rejected a revision by the Republic of Ireland, which was requesting that the court acknowledge that the victims of the so-called five techniques had suffered from torture at the hands of the United Kingdom during the Northern Ireland conflict.

The 14 men had been detained by the UK during the conflict, commonly known as the Troubles, in 1971 and subjected to the five techniques, which were illegal interrogation methods in which victims were forced into stress positions spread-eagled against a wall, hooded, subjected to loud and irritating noises, not allowed to sleep and deprived of food and water.