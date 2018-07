A picture shows Wang Qiaoling (L) and Li Wenzu (R), holding up their mobile phones showing photos of their husbands Li Heping and Wang Quangzhang, human rights lawyers arrested in July last year and still being held under detention in Beijing, China, Jun. 15, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A Chinese human rights group on Monday urged the government to probe the unlawful persecution of Chinese human rights lawyers,including arbitrary arrests and torture.

Three years ago China had cracked down heavily on human rights lawyers, arresting more than 300, and since 2017 have revoked many licenses.